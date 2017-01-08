Environmental police deployed in Beijing to tackle ongoing smog problem

A new environmental police squad is being unleashed in Beijing in a bid to tackle the city's ongoing smog problem.

Authorities will temporarily clamp down on open-air barbecues, garbage incineration and illegal wood burning to tackle China's chronic pollution.

China's capital and many other cities have been living under blankets of thick gray haze in recent weeks, with pollution levels regularly exceeding World Health Organisation guidelines.

Last week, more than 20 cities were on "red alert," the highest warning level in China's four-tiered system, while Beijing was on the second-highest "orange alert."

Now the East Asian country's government has introduced a new environmental police force as part of measures to tackle the problem.