- ITV Report
Former Iranian President Akbar Rafsanjani dies aged 82
Iran's former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died at the age of 82.
It follows reports on Sunday that Mr Rafsanjani had been hospitalised with a heart condition in Tehran.
The ex-leader's death was confirmed by state media who reported that he had suffered a heart attack.
Mr Rafsanjani was Iran's president from 1989 to 1997 and has often been cited as being a "kingmaker" and noted for his influential role in his country's turbulent politics which earned him a host of nicknames such as "Akbar Shah", or "Great King".
The former leader was also head of the Expediency Council, a body that advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and won a seat on the clerical body that will one day decide Khamenei's successor last year.