German police find 19 migrants suffering from hypothermia in back of lorry in temperatures of -20C

German police have found 19 migrants suffering from hypothermia at a service station in Bavaria after their driver disappeared and left them in the back of an unheated lorry for hours, with temperatures hovering around -20C (-4F).

Rainer Scharf, a police spokesperson, said among the 19 were five children.

Mr Scharf said the migrants had waited for several hours before they asked for help at the stop near Brannenburg, and the police were then called.

He continued that the migrants had got on the lorry in Italy and none of them carried identification papers, but said they came from Syria, Iraq and Iran.

They said they had paid traffickers between £430 and £685 per person, and were hoping to claim asylum in Germany.

The migrants added the lorry had been experiencing engine problems before the driver left.