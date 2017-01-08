- ITV Report
Mother 'helped dismember' murdered daughter
The mother of a 14-year-old murder victim has been accused of helping her daughter's suspected killer hide and dismember the teenager's body, according to police.
Sara Packer was arrested on multiple charges on Sunday including "homicide", "kidnapping" and the "abuse of a corpse" in relation to the death of her daughter Grace whose dismembered body was found dumped in the woods last year.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub confirmed Packer's arrest at a news conference in Newtown, Pennsylvania in which he described Grace's death as the result of a "rape-murder fantasy" shared by her mother and mother's boyfriend.
It follows the arrest of Packer's boyfriend Jacob Sullivan, 44, on suspicion of rape and murder after he reportedly stated to several workers at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health that he was responsible for killing Grace and that Packer had been his accomplice.
Grace Packer was reported missing on July, 16, 2016, in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, before her body was later found by two hunters in a wooded area near a reservoir in nearby Bear Creek Township on October 31.
In an interview with investigators on Saturday, Sullivan reportedly described Grace's murder as something he and her adopted mother Sara Packer had been plotting since late 2015.
Officials said Sullivan then told detectives he and Sara Packer drove a sleepy Grace from her home to a new house early in the morning on July 8 where he struck the youngster several times in her face before raping her, giving her an overdose of pills and leaving her to die in a hot attic.
Investigators state that Sullivan also told them that when he returned to the attic to find Grace still alive he strangled her to death before packing her body in kitty litter and allegedly leaving her remains concealed in the attic for more than three months.
Sullivan and Packer later moved Grace’s body from the attic to the second floor bathroom of the house and used a saw to dismember her limbs before dumping her body in the woods, according to an affidavit given by Sullivan to the police.