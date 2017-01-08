Nicola Sturgeon warns she is not 'bluffing' over second independence vote

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she is not bluffing about the prospect of a second Scottish independence referendum as she accused Theresa May of having an "unacceptable" approach to Brexit.

The Scottish First Minister told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show she feels the prime minister has "no plan" for leaving the European Union.

"I don't feel I know anymore about her negotiating objectives today than I did six months ago.

"Probably what's more worrying than that , I'm not sure she knows more about her negotiating objectives."

"That is increasingly of concern the close we get to triggering Article 50," she added.

Sturgeon also said that a "hard" Brexit could see a fresh vote on independence within five years.

She said: "They (UK government) will be making a big mistake if they think that I'm in any way bluffing."

"If we're going to be ignored, if our voice has been completely cast aside, our interests cast aside, then that can happen on anything," she added.