- ITV Report
-
Nicola Sturgeon warns she is not 'bluffing' over second independence vote
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she is not bluffing about the prospect of a second Scottish independence referendum as she accused Theresa May of having an "unacceptable" approach to Brexit.
The Scottish First Minister told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show she feels the prime minister has "no plan" for leaving the European Union.
"I don't feel I know anymore about her negotiating objectives today than I did six months ago.
"Probably what's more worrying than that , I'm not sure she knows more about her negotiating objectives."
"That is increasingly of concern the close we get to triggering Article 50," she added.
Sturgeon also said that a "hard" Brexit could see a fresh vote on independence within five years.
She said: "They (UK government) will be making a big mistake if they think that I'm in any way bluffing."
"If we're going to be ignored, if our voice has been completely cast aside, our interests cast aside, then that can happen on anything," she added.
Sturgeon also said that instead of prioritising the "sensible solution" of keeping the UK in the Euro single market, Mrs May was trying to "appease" Eurosceptics in her "deeply-divided" party.
But she insisted that she was offering a "compromise solution" to the prime minister, and indicated a "soft" Brexit, where the UK remains a member of the single market could take the referendum issue off the table in the short term.
"If the UK's coming out of the European Union that has enormous implications for Scotland as it does for other parts of the UK, it has enormous implications for our economy, for jobs, for living standards, for trade, investment, for the kind of society we are and I want to play my part in making sure we get the right outcome from that.