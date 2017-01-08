Scarlett Moffatt to front new version of dating show Streetmate

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt is set to star in a revamped version of cult classic reality dating show Streetmate.

Queen of the jungle in ITV's latest series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Moffatt will front Streetmate where she actively goes onto the streets seeking out dates for shy singletons.

The show, which first ran in 1998 with Davina McCall as presenter, will return to Channel 4 having moved from the station to ITV 2 - where Holly Willougby was the host - in 2007.

Moffatt revealed she never expected to be offered the job.