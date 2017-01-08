- ITV Report
Scarlett Moffatt to front new version of dating show Streetmate
Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt is set to star in a revamped version of cult classic reality dating show Streetmate.
Queen of the jungle in ITV's latest series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Moffatt will front Streetmate where she actively goes onto the streets seeking out dates for shy singletons.
The show, which first ran in 1998 with Davina McCall as presenter, will return to Channel 4 having moved from the station to ITV 2 - where Holly Willougby was the host - in 2007.
Moffatt revealed she never expected to be offered the job.
"I can't believe Channel 4 have asked me to present this iconic dating show," she said.
"I remember watching Davina on Streetmate when I was younger and thinking females can present entertainment shows too, I want to do that when I'm older.
"It's such a fun show and it's two of my favourite things to do, chat to randomers and a love story."
To keep Moffatt busy, she is also set to join forces with comedian Alan Carr as they co-host a new entertainment show.