- ITV Report
-
Snowfall causes hundreds of crashes and power cuts in US East Coast
Several feet of snow covered a large swath of the US East Coast on Saturday causing dangerous road conditions and power cuts.
Forecasters warned of blizzard-like conditions from Virginia to parts of the North East but some cities in the South avoided the worst of the storm.
At the height of the storm in New York City, about an inch of snow was coming down per hour.
In Connecticut, cars and trucks spun out of control on the Interstate 91 causing a multi-vehicle pile-up.
Virginia State Police said icy conditions have caused more than 500 crashes, including one fatal accident.
The storm caused widespread disruptions, including thousands of power outages and cancelled flights.