Snowfall causes hundreds of crashes and power cuts in US East Coast

More than 500 crashes have been reported in Virginia. Credit: WIRC

Several feet of snow covered a large swath of the US East Coast on Saturday causing dangerous road conditions and power cuts.

Forecasters warned of blizzard-like conditions from Virginia to parts of the North East but some cities in the South avoided the worst of the storm.

At the height of the storm in New York City, about an inch of snow was coming down per hour.

There was up to 4ft of snow in Virginia. Credit: WIRC

In Connecticut, cars and trucks spun out of control on the Interstate 91 causing a multi-vehicle pile-up.

Virginia State Police said icy conditions have caused more than 500 crashes, including one fatal accident.

The storm caused widespread disruptions, including thousands of power outages and cancelled flights.