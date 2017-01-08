The Queen attends church at Sandringham after heavy cold

The Queen has made her first public appearance after missing church services over Christmas and the New Year because of a lingering heavy cold.

Both she and the Duke of Edinburgh fell ill days before Christmas, with and the Queen had not been seen in the public eye since.

Wearing royal blue, the monarch arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church, close to her Sandringham estate accompanied by Prince Philip, on Sunday.

They had been forced to delay their journey from Buckingham Palace to their Norfolk estate in the days before Christmas after she fell ill.