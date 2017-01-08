Theresa May rejects Red Cross claim that NHS faces a 'humanitarian crisis'

Theresa May denied the NHS was in a 'humanitarian crisis' Credit: PA

Theresa May has rejected a claim by the Red Cross that the NHS is in a "humanitarian crisis." With Red Cross forces drafted to help overburdened hospital and ambulance services across the UK, the Prime Minister accepted the NHS faces "significant" pressures. But May stopped short of saying the health service was in even greater trouble. Speaking to Sky News during her first major interview of 2017, May said: "I don't accept the description the Red Cross has made of this." She added: "Yes there are significant pressures, but we recognise those pressures." May also revealed that more details of her Brexit plan will be published in the coming weeks, while she revealed that mental health will be a particular focus of her "shared society" plan, set to be announced on Monday.

"Aging population pressurising NHS"

Despite rejecting the Red Cross's "humanitarian crisis" claim, May accepted the NHS faces "huge pressures." She said that the UK's aging population was contributing to demands the health service already faces. But the Prime Minister insisted that NHS funding was at "record levels." "Yes there are significant pressures, but we recognise those pressures," she said. "We asked the NHS a while back to set out what it needed over the next five years in terms of its plan for the future and the funding that it would need. "So funding is now at record levels for the NHS, more money has been going in." May added: "There are pressures in the NHS, we see those pressures. "We have an ageing population, this brings pressures, particularly in the interface between the health service and social care."

May denies "muddled thinking" by Government over Brexit

May denied claims by former ambassador to the EU Sir Ivan Rogers that the Government was suffering from "muddled thinking" over Brexit. She also revealed that new details of the Government's plan for Brexit would be published over the "coming weeks." Speaking to Sky, May said time had to be taken to create the "right" post-Brexit relationship with the EU, and to secure the best trade deal for Britain with European countries. The Prime Minister also insisted she will be able to secure control over immigration to the UK, arguing that that issue was not binary with trade. May said she was aiming to deliver a "really good, ambitious trade deal" that allows UK companies to "trade in and operate in the European single market". "Often people talk in terms as if somehow we are leaving the EU but we still want to kind of keep bits of membership of the EU," she said. "We are leaving. We are coming out. We are not going to be a member of the EU any longer. "So the question is what is the right relationship for the UK to have with the European Union when we are outside. "We will be able to have control of our borders, control of our laws." She added: "But of course we still want the best possible deal for us, companies to be able to trade, UK companies to be able to trade in and operate within the European Union and also European companies to be able to trade with the UK and operate within the UK."

"Mental health focus" in shared society plan

