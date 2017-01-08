- ITV Report
Theresa May to outline 'shared society' vision to tackle 'everyday injustices'
The Prime Minister will pledge to tackle "everyday injustices" faced by those who feel they have been ignored by Westminster as part of a "shared society" vision.
In a speech, due to be delivered on Monday, Theresa May will insist that the state has a significant role to play in helping shape society.
It will be a stark departure from her Tory predecessors Margaret Thatcher - who once declared "there is no such thing as society" and David Cameron, whose Big Society agenda relied on voluntary organisations rather than state intervention.
Her mission statement reiterates the key goal in her administration promising to ensure the government helps those who are "just about managing".
It also aims to show that May's term in office will not be defined by Brexit.
Her speech, the first of a series of interventions on domestic policy over the coming weeks, will argue that previous administrations focused too narrowly on the poorest through the welfare system.
She will say that people just above the welfare threshold felt the system was "stacked against them".
The Prime Minister will say:
May will outline a goal to change the way the system works for those struggling to get by and facing challenges such as getting their children into good schools or climbing on to the housing ladder.
She is expected to say:
May's "shared society" vision is aimed, she will say, at tackling "obvious and everyday injustices" in an effort to "overcome division and bring our country together".
She will say: "The shared society is one that doesn't just value our individual rights but focuses rather more on the responsibilities we have to one another. It's a society that respects the bonds that we share as a union of people and nations."