Theresa May to outline 'shared society' vision to tackle 'everyday injustices'

The Prime Minister will pledge to tackle "everyday injustices" faced by those who feel they have been ignored by Westminster as part of a "shared society" vision.

In a speech, due to be delivered on Monday, Theresa May will insist that the state has a significant role to play in helping shape society.

It will be a stark departure from her Tory predecessors Margaret Thatcher - who once declared "there is no such thing as society" and David Cameron, whose Big Society agenda relied on voluntary organisations rather than state intervention.

Her mission statement reiterates the key goal in her administration promising to ensure the government helps those who are "just about managing".

It also aims to show that May's term in office will not be defined by Brexit.

Her speech, the first of a series of interventions on domestic policy over the coming weeks, will argue that previous administrations focused too narrowly on the poorest through the welfare system.

She will say that people just above the welfare threshold felt the system was "stacked against them".