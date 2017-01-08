Thousands join early morning queue for tickets to Barack Obama's farewell speech

By 6.30am officials told people joining the queue that no more tickets were available. Credit: AP

Free tickets to outgoing US President Barack Obama's farewell speech in Chicago were allocated within half an hour as thousands queued early on Saturday morning. Thousands lined up for a chance to get a ticket for Tuesday's speech at McCormick Place from 4.30am, NBC News Chicago reported. Officials had initially said that people were not allowed to queue until 6am but shortly afterwards 7,000 people had gathered and anyone not in line by 6.30am was told they would not get a ticket. Tickets were handed out from 8am on a first-come-first-served basis with just one given per person.

Kenita Christmas, who was first in line to get her ticket with her daughter, had queued from 4.30am. "This feels amazing. First in line!" she said. "It's monumental, and to have my daughter here with me - it's going to be amazing."

