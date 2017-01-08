UK male set to give birth after finding sperm donor over Facebook

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A British male is set to give birth after putting his gender transition on hold and finding a sperm donor over Facebook.

Hayden Cross, 20, has been living legally as a man for three years and is already part-way through hormone treatment.

But his full transition was paused after the NHS refused to carry out a £4,000-process to freeze Mr Cross's eggs - which he hoped would enable him to have children in the future.

The former Asda worker instead found a sperm donor via Facebook and, now successfully pregnant, is set to give birth in a few months, according to The Sun.

It is expected Mr Cross will become the first UK male to give birth.