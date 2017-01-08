- ITV Report
UK male set to give birth after finding sperm donor over Facebook
A British male is set to give birth after putting his gender transition on hold and finding a sperm donor over Facebook.
Hayden Cross, 20, has been living legally as a man for three years and is already part-way through hormone treatment.
But his full transition was paused after the NHS refused to carry out a £4,000-process to freeze Mr Cross's eggs - which he hoped would enable him to have children in the future.
The former Asda worker instead found a sperm donor via Facebook and, now successfully pregnant, is set to give birth in a few months, according to The Sun.
It is expected Mr Cross will become the first UK male to give birth.
Sixteen weeks into his pregnancy, Mr Cross, from Gloucester, told the newspaper: “I want the baby to have the best.
“I’ll be the greatest dad.”
The 20-year-old took took to social media to find a sperm donor after the NHS had declined to freeze his eggs.
An anonymous donor came forward and, having self-administered the sperm, Mr Cross became pregnant at the first attempt.
Speaking of the discovery, Mr Cross said: "It was mixed emotions.
“I was happy but I also knew it would be backtracking on my transition."
Mr Cross was critical however of the NHS's decision not to allow him to freeze his eggs.
He said he felt pressured into getting pregnant before completing his gender transition, as hormone treatment would have set irreversible changes into motion.
"If they hadn’t refused, I wouldn’t have had kids till I was at least 25," he said.
“I wanted to explore first.
“I could have been in a steady relationship by then and been able to offer a child two parents to raise it.
“Now I will be a single dad who is trans."
Gender transition treatment costs the NHS on average £29,000 per patient.