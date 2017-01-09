- ITV Report
Police arrest 16 over Kim Kardashian Paris robbery
Police have arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris, according to French media.
The reality TV star was robbed of jewellery worth around £8 million at gunpoint in October last year.
A police source has told the French news agency AFP that 16 people have been arrested.
A Paris police source had told Reuters in October that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck around 3am inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian had been staying while attending Paris Fashion Week.
Following the robbery, Kardashian, who is usually prolific on social media took a break from the spotlight, only returning last week by posting a family photo on Instagram.
The arrests comes as the 36-year-old spoke out about the Paris heist for the first time.
In the trailer for season 13 of her reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she said she thought she was going to be shot in the back and that there was "no way out."
The star added: "It makes me so upset to think about it."