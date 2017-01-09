Police arrest 16 over Kim Kardashian Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian was the victim of a robbery in Paris in October last year. Credit: AP

Police have arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris, according to French media. The reality TV star was robbed of jewellery worth around £8 million at gunpoint in October last year. A police source has told the French news agency AFP that 16 people have been arrested.

AFP news agency @AFP Follow #BREAKING 16 people arrested over Kim Kardashian Paris robbery: police source

Police stand guard outside the apartment where the robbery happened in the French capital. Credit: PA

A Paris police source had told Reuters in October that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck around 3am inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian had been staying while attending Paris Fashion Week. Following the robbery, Kardashian, who is usually prolific on social media took a break from the spotlight, only returning last week by posting a family photo on Instagram.

