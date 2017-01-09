Britain braced for snow with wintry weather on the way

Credit: PA

Love it or hate it, there’s only so long that we can go before the wintry weather hits. While a brief blast of arctic air a few weeks before Christmas melted into mild, wet and windy weather by the time the big day arrived, we’re into a brand new year and winter is back with a bang. Unrelated to the ferocious cold across eastern Europe, our wintry weather will instead come courtesy of winds veering north/northwesterly in direction; dragging bitterly cold artic air in across the UK throughout Wednesday and with it, strong winds, snow showers and widespread frost.

Areas coloured yellow may see snow on Wednesday. Credit: Met Office

As that cold air moves over the comparatively warm sea, snow showers are expected to develop and, as such, the Met Office have issued weather warnings for snow and wind from midweek onwards. Areas most at risk will be northern and western coasts – in particular northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and around the Irish Sea coasts. Exposed east coast areas such as north Norfolk and the north Kent coast could also see lying snow. Coastal areas need to also be prepared for gales with a risk of hail and thunder.

Areas coloured yellow may see snow on Thursday. Credit: Met Office

At this stage, it is expected that inland areas are likely to avoid the majority of the snow showers but it will still feel pretty raw here in strong northwesterly winds and highs reaching just 2-5C by day – colder where snow lies - and potentially down to -10C by night with a widespread, hard frost. So, cold and wintry weather lies ahead and is expected to last throughout the weekend with the potential for another area of snow pushing west to east. As always, you’re advised to stay up to date with the latest forecast for the latest on this evolving situation.