- ITV Report
Corbyn: May cannot have a free pass over Brexit
Theresa May must not get a free pass over Brexit negotiations, Jeremy Corbyn will say in a major speech on Britain leaving the EU.
The Opposition leader claims not since the Second World War has the country been so without a plan.
In a speech on Tuesday, he will insist Britain "can be better off" after quitting the European Union, but Labour is "not wedded" to freedom of movement of EU citizens.
"Not since the Second World War has Britain's ruling elite so recklessly put the country in such an exposed position without a plan," he will say.
"There can be no question of giving Theresa May's Tories a free pass in the Brexit negotiations.
"Unlike the Tories, Labour will insist on a Brexit that works not just for City interests, but in the interests of us all."
The Labour leader will also pledge to:
- Push to maintain full access to the single market to protect living standards and jobs
- Take back control of the jobs market and ensure all workers have equal rights
- Block taxpayer-funded contracts for companies with headquarters in tax havens
- Ban outsourcing of public services to firms who "stuff their pockets at the expense of the workforce and public purse"
But Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said Labour's immigration position was "still no clearer".
He added: "This confirms what we all suspected, that Jeremy Corbyn never had his heart in fighting to protect Britain's place in Europe.
"He failed to pull a shift to keep us in the EU before the referendum and now he is helping Theresa May, Liam Fox and Boris Johnson yank us out of the single market.
"He called for Article 50 to be invoked the day after the referendum and is now egging ministers on towards a hard Brexit."
Brexit minister David Jones said Labour would fail to take control of immigration.
He added: "Just this weekend their deputy leader admitted they don't have a policy, and Jeremy Corbyn has previously said that he's not concerned at all about numbers.
"They are totally out of touch with the concerns of ordinary working people."