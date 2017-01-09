Corbyn: May cannot have a free pass over Brexit

Theresa May must not get a free pass over Brexit negotiations, Jeremy Corbyn will say in a major speech on Britain leaving the EU.

The Opposition leader claims not since the Second World War has the country been so without a plan.

In a speech on Tuesday, he will insist Britain "can be better off" after quitting the European Union, but Labour is "not wedded" to freedom of movement of EU citizens.

"Not since the Second World War has Britain's ruling elite so recklessly put the country in such an exposed position without a plan," he will say.

"There can be no question of giving Theresa May's Tories a free pass in the Brexit negotiations.

"Unlike the Tories, Labour will insist on a Brexit that works not just for City interests, but in the interests of us all."