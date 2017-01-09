'Don't tip black people': US waitress left racist note on receipt

Rather than receiving a tip from customers at a Virginia restaurant, a waitress was instead left a racist note. When Kelly Carter went to collect the receipt from customers she had served, she was confronted with a note which read: "Great service don't tip black people".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

"It was just total shock", Ms Carter, who is black, told NBC Washington. "I looked at the receipt three times, because I was shocked. I have never seen that before." Ms Carter told local media the couple, who were white and appeared to be in their 20s, had even complimented her on the food she served them on Saturday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.