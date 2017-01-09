Emissions scandal group lawsuit 'could cost Volkswagen billions of pounds'

A class action against Volkswagen backed by thousands of motorists over the 2015 emissions scandal could cost the company billions of pounds.

UK customers affected may be entitled to between £3,000 and £4,000 from the car manufacturer, lawyers believe.

Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 that 482,000 of its diesel vehicles in the US had been fitted with defeat device software to switch engines to a cleaner mode when they were being tested for emissions.

It then emerged that 11 million vehicles had been affected worldwide - including roughly 1.2 million across Britain.

Now a group lawsuit has been launched against the German firm on behalf of UK customers, described as an opportunity to hold VW to account.