- ITV Report
Hugh Laurie swipes at Donald Trump as The Night Manager bags two Golden Globes
Hugh Laurie appeared to take aim at President-elect Donald Trump after winning a Golden Globe for his role in The Night Manager.
The British actor was named best supporting actor in a television series for his portrayal of arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper in the BBC thriller.
His co-star in The Night Manager, British actress Oliva Colman, also won the best supporting actress award.
On stage, Laurie joked that he was collecting the award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the "last ever Golden Globes".
"I don't mean to be gloomy," he said.
"It's just it has 'Hollywood', 'foreign' and 'press' in the title. To some Republicans even the word 'association' is slightly sketchy.
"I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere."
Elsewhere, there was further British success for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a movie for his role in Nocturnal Animals.
The 26-year-old dedicated his gong to his wife, film-maker Sam Taylor-Johnson, 49, who he described as his "soul mate".
"I want to thank my wife for being there with me and supporting me," he said on stage.
"Thank you for putting up with me. Jesus I was not very pleasant in this role."