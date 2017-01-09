Holidaymaker crawls for two hours with broken leg after beach fall

A holidaymaker with a broken leg crawled for more than two hours along a beach after slipping on rocks.

Tim Robinson was alone and had no mobile phone when he fell near Seatown, in Devon, at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

The 54-year-old, who was on holiday with his wife in Bridport, clambered off the rocks and on to the stony beach before dragging himself three-quarters of a mile in the darkness towards the lights of Seatown.

Mr Robinson had told his wife, Paula, where he was going and when he did not come home as expected, she went looking for him and discovered him on the shore.

She raised the alarm and the West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI Lyme Regis lifeboat found the couple, who live near Derby.