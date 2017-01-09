- ITV Report
Holidaymaker crawls for two hours with broken leg after beach fall
A holidaymaker with a broken leg crawled for more than two hours along a beach after slipping on rocks.
Tim Robinson was alone and had no mobile phone when he fell near Seatown, in Devon, at about 4.30pm on Saturday.
The 54-year-old, who was on holiday with his wife in Bridport, clambered off the rocks and on to the stony beach before dragging himself three-quarters of a mile in the darkness towards the lights of Seatown.
Mr Robinson had told his wife, Paula, where he was going and when he did not come home as expected, she went looking for him and discovered him on the shore.
She raised the alarm and the West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI Lyme Regis lifeboat found the couple, who live near Derby.
Mr Robinson, a full-time member of the Territorial Army, said: "I just slipped on a rock and have two fractures of the right leg. Everyone who helped me was just terrific."
His wife added: "Luckily, Tim had a torch but no mobile phone. I saw a flicker of light and thought it must be him. But I picked up a rock, just in case it wasn't!"
He was taken aboard the lifeboat and ferried to a waiting ambulance at Lyme Regis harbour which took him to Dorset County Hospital.
RNLI helmsman Jon Broome, who was in charge of the lifeboat, said Mr Robinson appeared to have used sticks to "help him stagger and crawl" along the shore.
Coastguard advice if you're heading to the coast:
- Take a fully charged mobile phone
- Wear warm clothing and sturdy footwear
- Bring water
- Check the weather and tides before travel