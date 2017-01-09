How the iPhone has changed over 10 years

Steve Jobs unveiled the first Apple iPhone in 2007. Credit: AP

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the company's first iPhone on January 9, 2007. The mobile came with a two-megapixel camera, web browser and was available with 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of storage. It did not contain picture messenger or copy-and-paste functionality. Here's how the mobile has adapted over the decade:

iPhone 3G

The iPhone 3G contained a skeumorphic design that mimicked real-life imagery. Credit: AP

In June 2003, the company announced the biggest update to the iPhone with the introduction of the App store.

The 'S' is born

The iPhone 3GS had video recording functionality. Credit: AP

In June 2009, Apple unveiled the iPhone 3GS. Although it had the same design as its predecessor, it had a faster processor and 3-megapixel camera. It was also the first iPhone to offer video recording functionality, and enabled customers to send picture messages - as well as the ability to copy-and-paste.

iPhone 4

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced the iPhone 4 to great fanfare in 2010. Credit: AP

In June 2010, Apple announced a front-facing camera - and the 'selfie' was born. The company also unveiled FaceTime, so you could communicate with your contacts live. It provided an upgrade on previous features including a faster processor, improved graphics and more storage. However the antenna caused huge problems for mobile reception.

Customers experienced problems with signal using the iPhone 4. Credit: AP

The stainless steel frame acted as an antenna, which meant you would lose reception if you held the phone 'normally'. With the reputation of the company on the line, Steve Jobs cut short a holiday in Hawaii to hold an emergency news conference on the issue.

iPhone 4S

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled FaceTime with the iPhone 4. Credit: AP

Apple unveiled the new model on October 4, 2011 - one day before Steve Jobs died. The mobile had software and hardware improvements, and fixed the antenna woes of its predecessor. The iPhone 4S also saw the introduction of iPhone's personal assistant, Siri, and its iMessage service.

iPhone 5

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, watches on stage the unveiling of the new iPhone 5. Credit: AP

September 2012 saw the introduction of the iPhone 5, which shared the same design as the iPhone 4 and 4S. Apple replaced the glass back with aluminium, increased the size of the screen from 3.5 inches to 4 inches, and introduced the 'Lightening' connector.

iPhone 5S and 5C

People queue to buy the iPhone 5S model. Credit: AP

Apple unveiled the iPhone 5S in September 2013. For the first time the iPhone was available in more than just black or white - with the introduction of gold as a colour option. They also changed the names of the colours to 'space grey' and 'silver'. The iPhone 5S was the first mobile to have touch sensitive ID button - which meant the device was capable of using a fingerprint to unlock the product. They also announced they will scrap the traditional skeumorphic appearance of their apps - which had mimicked real world objects - to new app icons. Meanwhile the iPhone 5C was a colourful, less expensive model, and available in green, blue, yellow, pink and white.

iPhone 6

File photo of people queuing to buy the iPhone 6 in 2014. Credit: AP

Apple announced two new iPhones in September 2014 with much larger screen sizes. The iPhone 6 had a 4.7 inch display, with the iPhone 6 Plus measuring 5.5 inches. A host of new upgrades were also included, which saw the power button move from the top of the mobile to the side. It was thinner, too, which meant the 12-megapixel camera protruded from the back. The company also unveiled a new 'rose gold' colour, which was sold alongside its space grey, silver and its gold options. The iPhone 6 also included a second-generation Touch ID sensor, which meant different features could be opened depending on the varying degrees of pressure applied to the button.

iPhone SE

Customers are welcomed into an Apple store in Tokyo as the iPhone SE goes on sale. Credit: AP

Apple launched SE - called Special Edition - in 2016. The mobile closely resembled the iPhone 5S but combined iPhone 5S and 6S features and was a intended to become a cheaper option for emerging markets.

iPhone 7 and 7S

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the iPhone 7. Credit: AP