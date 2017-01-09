Martin McGuinness set to stand down as Deputy First Minister

Deputy First Minster Martin McGuinness. Credit: PA

Martin McGuinness is set to resign as Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Executive at 5pm on Monday, according to Sinn Féin. It is believed he will stand down in protest at the Democratic Unionist Party's handling of a botched renewable energy scheme. Sinn Féin believes the scheme could have cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Mr McGuinness announced his decision after his partner in government, DUP First Minister Arlene Foster, repeatedly refused to step down to facilitate a probe into the ill-fated Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) - a scheme that has left Stormont facing a £490 million overspend. Ms Foster presided over the ill-fated RHI while economy minister, although she did eventually suspend it. The 46-year-old has refused to accede to Sinn Féin's demand for her to step aside to enable an inquiry into her actions.

Sinn Féin had been due to formally call for Ms Foster to step down in an Assembly debate next week, although there had been debate the party would pull the plug earlier. In his resignation letter Mr McGuinness wrote: "It is my firm view that the DUP's handling of this issue has been completely out of step with a public mood which is rightly outraged at the squandering of public money and the allegations of misconduct and corruption." "The public are demanding robust action and accountability but the DUP, in particular its leader Arlene Foster, have refused to accept this."

Martin McGuinness' resignation letter in full. Credit: Sinn Féin

Mr McGuinness also wrote he was resigning with "deep regret and reluctance". "The First Minister has refused to stand aside, without prejudice, pending a preliminary report from an investigation. "That position is not credible or tenable." He made clear that Sinn Féin would not replace him in the role, meaning an election is inevitable. The fate of the current DUP/Sinn Féin administration in Belfast now hangs on the issue of whether or not the First Minister will resign. The structure of Stormont's Executive Office means a First Minister cannot hold the position without a co-equal Deputy First Minister. Mr McGuinness' resignation means Ms Foster will no longer be First Minister. The government, formed in 2007 under terms of Northern Ireland's peace accord, requires support from Sinn Féin and the DUP to survive. "We now need an election to allow the people to make their own judgment on these issues democratically, at the ballot box," Mr McGuinness said.

Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster. Credit: PA

Mr McGuinness' resignation comes just hours after Ms Foster accused Sinn Féin of playing a political game of chicken and warned she would not blink first. "If he is playing a game of chicken, if Sinn Fein are playing a game of chicken, and they think we are going to blink in relation to me stepping aside they are wrong - I won't be stepping aside," she said. "And if there is an election, there is an election."

