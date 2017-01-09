- ITV Report
Mental health issues: What help is available?
Plans to abolish the "unacceptable stigma" around mental health were laid out by the Government today - but what help is already available?
A number of organisations offer support to people with mental health issues:
The Samaritans offer support for free, 24 hours a day, and in full confidence.
Call: 116123 (From UK and Ireland)
The Rethink advice line offers practical advice from Monday to Friday, between 10am and 2pm.
Call: 0300 5000 927 (calls are charged at your local rate)
A dedicated team can answer questions and advise on:
- Different types of therapy and medication benefits
- Debt, money issues
- Police, courts, prison
- Your rights under the Mental Health Act
Local Mind groups support over 375,000 people across England and Wales.
Their services include supported housing, crisis helplines, drop-in centres, employment and training schemes, counselling and befriending. Find out if there is one where you live.
Call: 0300 123 3393 (UK landline calls are charged at local rates, and charges from mobile phones will vary)
If you need legal advice, you can speak to Mind about:
- Mental health
- Mental capacity
- Community care
- Human rights
- Discrimination/equality related to mental health
Call: 0300 466 6463 (UK landline calls are charged at local rates, and charges from mobile phones will vary)
Your GP may refer you to specialist services if you are experiencing a mental health issue.
The Mental Health Foundation has a guide for speaking to your GP about mental health here.