Mental health issues: What help is available?

Support is available for people experiencing mental health issues Credit: Time To Change

Plans to abolish the "unacceptable stigma" around mental health were laid out by the Government today - but what help is already available? A number of organisations offer support to people with mental health issues:

The Samaritans offer support for free, 24 hours a day, and in full confidence. Call: 116123 (From UK and Ireland)

The Rethink advice line offers practical advice from Monday to Friday, between 10am and 2pm. Call: 0300 5000 927 (calls are charged at your local rate) A dedicated team can answer questions and advise on:

Different types of therapy and medication benefits

Debt, money issues

Police, courts, prison

Your rights under the Mental Health Act

Local Mind groups support over 375,000 people across England and Wales. Their services include supported housing, crisis helplines, drop-in centres, employment and training schemes, counselling and befriending. Find out if there is one where you live. Call: 0300 123 3393 (UK landline calls are charged at local rates, and charges from mobile phones will vary)

If you need legal advice, you can speak to Mind about:

Mental health

Mental capacity

Community care

Human rights

Discrimination/equality related to mental health

Call: 0300 466 6463 (UK landline calls are charged at local rates, and charges from mobile phones will vary)