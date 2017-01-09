Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Mental health issues: What help is available?

Support is available for people experiencing mental health issues Credit: Time To Change

Plans to abolish the "unacceptable stigma" around mental health were laid out by the Government today - but what help is already available?

A number of organisations offer support to people with mental health issues:

The Samaritans offer support for free, 24 hours a day, and in full confidence.

Call: 116123 (From UK and Ireland)

The Rethink advice line offers practical advice from Monday to Friday, between 10am and 2pm.

Call: 0300 5000 927 (calls are charged at your local rate)

A dedicated team can answer questions and advise on:

  • Different types of therapy and medication benefits
  • Debt, money issues
  • Police, courts, prison
  • Your rights under the Mental Health Act

Local Mind groups support over 375,000 people across England and Wales.

Their services include supported housing, crisis helplines, drop-in centres, employment and training schemes, counselling and befriending. Find out if there is one where you live.

Call: 0300 123 3393 (UK landline calls are charged at local rates, and charges from mobile phones will vary)

If you need legal advice, you can speak to Mind about:

  • Mental health
  • Mental capacity
  • Community care
  • Human rights
  • Discrimination/equality related to mental health

Call: 0300 466 6463 (UK landline calls are charged at local rates, and charges from mobile phones will vary)

Your GP may refer you to specialist services if you are experiencing a mental health issue.

The Mental Health Foundation has a guide for speaking to your GP about mental health here.