Met police to be asked if they want to routinely carry guns

Thousands of police officers will be asked if they want to be routinely armed in a major survey launched on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents 32,000 officers in London, will ask all members to state whether they would be willing to carry a gun of a Taser.

They will also be asked if the prospect of being armed at all times would put them off the job altogether.

The survey follows an announcement by Scotland Yard last year that it plans to increase the number of firearms officers on hand to protect the capital by 600 in the wake of the Paris terrorist attacks in November 2015.

Nationally the armed policing strength is being boosted by 1,500 personnel.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the association, said: