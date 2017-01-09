Missing Corrie McKeague due to become a father

Missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague is due to become a father. His girlfriend April Oliver has revealed she is pregnant - and found out just two weeks after he disappeared on 24 September. She told BBC Look East: "Unfortunately I've had to make a massive decision by myself. "I was hoping and praying he'd come back home so we could make the decision together."

Miss Oliver, 21, said her and Corrie, 23, met on an online dating site and had been together for about five months before he went missing. She was one of the last people to see him, apart from his friends at RAF Honington where he was based, before he vanished. "There's nothing I would love more than for him to walk through the door and say 'I'm back'", Miss Oliver told the BBC.

Miss Oliver with Corrie who she had been dating for five months. Credit: April Oliver/BBC Look East

Miss Oliver, 21, said Corrie did not know she was pregnant before he vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk. But she revealed they had discussed having children in the past. "We had had conversations about it. "Obviously I have the support of my family and friends, which is great. "But it's still not the most pleasant thing to go through on your own, especially when the person you love is still missing."

Miss Oliver's scan picture. Credit: April Oliver/BBC Look East