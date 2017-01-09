Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Sam 'the sweater man' makes sweaters of famous landmarks - then goes and stands next to them

Sweater man Sam doing what he does best. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky

Sam Barsky likes to knit. He also likes to travel. So what better way of combining the two than knitting jumpers of famous landmarks and then wearing them to those places.

From Times Square and Niagara Falls to Stonehenge and Tower Bridge, it seems Sam has "been there and got the sweater".

When he's knitted 100 jumpers he plans to throw a party next year.

But until then, here are some of his best knits so far:

Sam made it over to Blighty to see Stonehenge. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
Sam taking in London's Tower Bridge. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
Times Square selfie. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
At the United States Capitol building. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
Sam at Niagara Falls. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
View from the Golden Gate Bridge. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
He's on top of the world! Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
Every day is a winding road. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
Hanging out at the game. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
Not quite the real thing, but still space themed. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
Sam's Miracle on 34th street jumper. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky
'Wearing my ant sweater next to an ant hill'. Credit: Facebook/Sam Barsky