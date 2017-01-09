Sam 'the sweater man' makes sweaters of famous landmarks - then goes and stands next to them

Sam Barsky likes to knit. He also likes to travel. So what better way of combining the two than knitting jumpers of famous landmarks and then wearing them to those places.

From Times Square and Niagara Falls to Stonehenge and Tower Bridge, it seems Sam has "been there and got the sweater".

When he's knitted 100 jumpers he plans to throw a party next year.

But until then, here are some of his best knits so far: