Theresa May in vow to tackle 'completely unacceptable' mental illness 'stigma'

Theresa May will say mental illness has been a 'hidden injustice' for too long. Credit: PA

Theresa May will vow to abolish the "completely unacceptable stigma" around mental illness and use the state as a "force for good" to transform the way the issue is addressed. The prime minister is to offer schools extra training and carry out of a review of workplace practices in a bid to tackle the "hidden injustice" of mental health, which she will say has been "dangerously disregarded as a secondary issue to physical health". Mental illness is estimated to cost the country around £105 billion, and one in four people has a common mental disorder at any time, according to the government.

£105 bn The estimated economic and social cost of mental illness to the UK

In a speech on Monday, Mrs May will say: "This is a historic opportunity to right a wrong, and give people deserving of compassion and support the attention and treatment they deserve. "And for all of us to change the way we view mental illness so that striving to improve mental wellbeing is seen as just as natural, positive and good as striving to improve our physical wellbeing." Mrs May will use the speech in London to announce:

Secondary schools will be offered mental health first aid training;

New trials to strengthen links between schools and local NHS mental health staff;

A major review of children and adolescent mental health services, led by the Care Quality Commission.

The Prime Minister will set out the plans as part of her vision of a "shared society", with an increased role for the state in addressing issues of social injustice. The measures also include a green paper on support for children and young people and a further £15 million to provide alternatives to hospital visits, such as crisis cafes and community clinics. There will also be an expansion of digital services and a review of the debt form system, which can see some cash-strapped people charged up to £300 by a GP to provide proof to creditors they have a mental illness.

'Hidden injustice'

Mrs May will say: "For too long mental illness has been something of a hidden injustice in our country, shrouded in a completely unacceptable stigma and dangerously disregarded as a secondary issue to physical health. "Yet left unaddressed, it destroys lives, it separates people from each other and deepens the divisions within our society. "Changing this goes right to the heart of our humanity; to the heart of the kind of country we are, the values we share, the attitudes we hold and our determination to come together and support each other."

Training for schools

The focus on schools is driven by figures showing over half of mental health problems start by the age of 14 and 75% by 18. Under the plans, mental health training for teachers and staff will be rolled out to a third of secondary schools in England next year, with the remaining two-thirds of secondary schools offered the support in the following two years.

Review of workplace practices

Mental health campaigner Lord Stevenson of Coddenham and the charity Mind's chief executive Paul Farmer will lead a review of workplace practices. The government will consult employers, charities and legal experts to gather evidence about discrimination protections for workers with mental ill-health. There is currently protection when problems persists for a year or more and are classed as a disability, but for many common disorders such as depression the average length of illness can be much shorter.

Reaction