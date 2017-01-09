Trump praises Fiat Chrysler as firm reveal US investment in wake of border tax threats

Fiat Chrysler is the latest car manufacturer to announce it will increase investment in the US, with Donald Trump's border tax threats still ringing.

The firm revealed it will pour over £820 million into modernising two Midwest plants and create 2,000 jobs.

The news comes just days after Ford pulled out of a plan to build a £1.3 billion plant in Mexico and instead invest £570 million in Michigan.

And just hours after Fiat Chrysler's announcement, Toyota said it would spend over £8 billion in capital investments in the US over the next five years.

As part of the President-elect's bid to keep jobs in the US, Trump has warned he would slap "big border taxes" on imported vehicles.