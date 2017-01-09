- ITV Report
Trump praises Fiat Chrysler as firm reveal US investment in wake of border tax threats
Fiat Chrysler is the latest car manufacturer to announce it will increase investment in the US, with Donald Trump's border tax threats still ringing.
The firm revealed it will pour over £820 million into modernising two Midwest plants and create 2,000 jobs.
The news comes just days after Ford pulled out of a plan to build a £1.3 billion plant in Mexico and instead invest £570 million in Michigan.
And just hours after Fiat Chrysler's announcement, Toyota said it would spend over £8 billion in capital investments in the US over the next five years.
As part of the President-elect's bid to keep jobs in the US, Trump has warned he would slap "big border taxes" on imported vehicles.
Fiat Chrysler said it would retool factories in Ohio and Michigan to build new Jeep sport utility vehicles, including a pickup truck.
But the investment decision was not a direct response to Trump's attacks on Ford, GM and Toyota for building cars for the US market in Mexico.
Fiat had already signaled plans to expand truck and SUV productions at its US plants.
But the move comes at an uncertain time for the motor industry about the trade and regulatory policies the new Republican administration will pursue
Ford back-pedaled on its plans to invest in Mexico last week.
Incoming President Trump signaled his pleasure at the two decisions in a pair of tweets, saying "it's finally happening."