Trump slams Meryl Streep as 'over-rated' after she criticises him at Golden Globes

Meryl Streep is 'over-rated' according to Donald Trump Credit: PA

Donald Trump has labelled Meryl Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses" in Hollywood after she criticised him at the Golden Globes. The 67-year-old turned her acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award on Sunday into a scathing attack on the incoming President. Streep said she had been left "stunned" by the Republican, citing a speech in which he appeared to mock a disabled reporter in 2015. But just hours after The Deer Hunter star's comments in front of millions of viewers, Trump took to Twitter to deny he had mocked the reporter - before slamming three-time Oscar-winner Streep as "over-rated."

Using his preferred form of communication Twitter, Trump repeated for the "100th time" that he hadn't mocked reporter Serge Kovaleski during an election rally in South Carolina. He added that he would "never do that." In a previous tweet, Trump said: "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes."

At the Golden Globes, where The Night Manager and The Crown triumphed, Streep told the audience: "There was one performance this year that stunned me. "It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter." She added: "It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life. "This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful it filters down into everybody's life. "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence."

Trump was accused of mocking a disabled journalist in 2015 Credit: PA

Trump took umbrage at her comments, also telling the New York Times he was "not surprised" he had come under attack from "liberal movie people." He said he had not seen Streep's remarks or the Globes ceremony, but called the actress "a Hillary lover," in reference to her high-profile support for his rival Hillary Clinton. In June, Streep surprised crowds in New York by dressing up as Trump. The actress wore a men's suit with a fake padded belly and red tie at the Public Theater Gala in support of the Democrat, who last last November's election.