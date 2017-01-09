Exclusive: One in five English councils still commissioning 15-minute social care visits

One in five councils in England have admitted to ITV News that they are still commissioning 15 minute social care visits despite the government agreeing to a minimum standard of half an hour.

In April 2015 ministers signed up to new statutory guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, after it concluded appropriate and compassionate home care could not be provided in under 30 minutes.

For the 873,000 people in England who rely on social care, that was supposed to be a fresh start. Instead, an investigation by ITV News and Leonard Cheshire Disability has found evidence that what you get depends increasingly on where you live.

A Freedom of Information request was sent to all 152 councils in England and 95 responded. 34 admitted they are still commissioning 15-minute visits for personal care.

It means over 16,311 people are still receiving so-called "flying visits" for intimate needs such as washing, dressing, and eating.

Ten councils which admitted to using 15 minute visits for personal care said they commission over 20% of their visits in 15-minutes or less. One council said over 40% of its visits now fall into that category despite the concern surrounding their use.

Leonard Cheshire Disability's Chief Executive Neil Heslop told ITV News: "Councils should be observing official guidance and putting an end to 15 minute personal care visits for good. The practical consequences of these flying visits is that people are having to make choices - do you go to the loo or do you eat or drink. That's a choice that nobody in the UK in 2107 should have to face".