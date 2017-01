After a relatively mild and cloudy start for many, a band of rain, heavy at times will push southeastwards through the day.

Cooler and clearer conditions will follow from the northwest with blustery showers, these wintry over the high ground in the north.

Temperatures will reach highs of 11 or 12 Celsius (52 or 54F) in the south but it'll be cooler than this in the north.