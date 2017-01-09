Why Brexit could force May to kill Mayism at birth

Theresa May has said she will trigger Article 50 by the end of March. Credit: PA

Today’s speech by Theresa May contains her clearest exposition of Mayism - the ideas that both guides her and differentiates her from her predecessors, like the Tories with Cameron and Thatcher, or Labour such as Brown and Blair. May – influenced by her advisor Nick Timothy – wants to “move beyond” policies based on social justice, which she describes as helping “the very poorest”, and social mobility, where “we help the brightest among the poor”. Her great mission will be to come to the rescue of those “ignored by government for too long because they don’t fall into the income bracket that makes them qualify for welfare support” – or, as she implies, are not quite young and brainy enough to be sponsored for great things.

Theresa May is likely to argue for more 'state meddling' than David Cameron. Credit: PA

She wants “real social reform across every layer of society so that those who feel that the system is stacked against them – those just above the threshold that attracts the government’s focus today yet those who are by no means rich or well off – are also given the help they need”. In theory therefore she is going further than David Cameron did in rejecting the small-government and small-state language and ideology of Thatcherism – if not, in fact all the actual policies of Margaret Thatcher – by arguing for more meddling by the government and state in our lives. May says she wants an “active government” that will “allow them [those a bit too rich for social-security help] to share in the growing prosperity of post-Brexit Britain”. He crusade will therefore be against what she calls the “everyday injustices”, not just the huge glaring injustices.

Theresa May will attempt to get the trust from those who voted for Brexit. Credit: PA

On the face of it therefore she’s trying to persuade all those millions who did not take her sotto voce advice and voted for Brexit that politicians of the “mainstream centre ground” like her are still to be trusted. And there, as they say, is the rub – or the huge potential tension between her pledge to deliver the very best Brexit she can, on the one hand, and her Mayist (or is Mayite?) determination to show that the way Britain and the world is run doesn’t simply help the rich get richer. The point, as she knows, is that that she’ll only get the kind of optimal free trade deal with the EU that is her big ambition if other EU government heads actually believe she has a credible Plan B in the event that they don’t give her what she wants.

European Council President Donald Tusk pictured during a press conference last year. Credit: PA

As James Forsyth pointed out in the Sun over the weekend, the strength of her negotiating position depends entirely on her convincing Brussels, Paris, Berlin and the rest that she can walk away from talks with them if they make unreasonable demands. But there is a problem, because arguably the only credible Plan B – or economic and social policy for a world in which there is no free trade deal with the EU – would be the opposite of Mayism. It would be a set of policies largely favoured by those right wing Tories who still yearn for the One True Thatcherism and explicitly designed to persuade international businesses and well-paid talent not to desert a Britain less integrated with the EU’s economy.

Theresa May leaves an EU summit meeting in December last year. Credit: PA

A “hard” or abrupt Brexit Plan B would almost certainly have to involve a slashing of taxes for companies and high earners, and far less regulation of business – which is what the May-loving Sun Newspaper argues but is precisely the opposite of what May either says she wants or suggests she wants. And to be clear, pretty much every senior government official – especially in the Treasury – would, for once, agree with the Sun. As it happens, George Osborne also argued for precisely that Plan B in the few weeks he remained Chancellor after the Brexit vote. Now it is not just that Britain as a European Singapore doesn’t seem in keeping with the spirit of this new Mayism.

A 'hard Brexit' plan B is likely to involve a cut in taxes for businesses and high earners. Credit: PA