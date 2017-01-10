A&E consultant tells ITV News: 'Patients being left with absolutely no dignity'

A leading medical consultant has warned patients in A&Es are being left with "absolutely no dignity" because of consecutive cuts to social care.

The consultant said he would feel "absolutely horrified" if a relative was treated at his A&E, saying that cuts over the last six years have left his department "overwhelmed."

Speaking under anonymity to ITV News out of fear of reprisals, he said A&Es were suffering from a chronic shortage of beds and staff that had created "unsustainable pressure."

His comments came just days after the Red Cross described the NHS as being in a state of "humanitarian crisis".

And he described claims by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt that patients not requiring A&E treatment were clogging up departments as "farcical".

He claims: