At least 22 killed in Afghanistan bomb blasts

Two blasts in Afghanistan's capital Kabul are said to have killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens more.

A suicide bomber targeted an area of Kabul near the country's parliamentary offices and moments later a car bomb went off nearby, Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

Mohibullah Zeer, a Health Ministry official, said around 50 people wounded in the attack had been taken to hospitals.

A spokesperson for the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attacks.