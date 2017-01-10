British Airways cabin crew in 48-hour strike

British Airways cabin crew have begun a 48-hour strike in a row over pay, although the airline said its customers will be able to fly to their destinations.

A small number of Heathrow flights will be "merged", but BA said all flights to and from Gatwick and London City airports will operate as normal.

Thousands of BA cabin crew voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action last month, with Unite claiming the so-called 'Mixed Fleet' earn less than other staff.

The strike planned for Christmas Day and Boxing Day was subsequently suspended, before a new 48-hour strike was announced after cabin crew rejected a new offer aimed at resolving the dispute.

Unite said over 800 cabin crew from British Airways' so-called "mixed fleet" had joined the union since the start of the dispute, taking its membership to over 2,900.

What is the BA cabin crew strike action all about?