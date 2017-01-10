British journalist who broke news WWII had started dies aged 105

The British journalist who broke the news of the outbreak of World War Two has died at the age of 105.

War correspondent Clare Hollingworth died in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club said: "The FCC is very sad to announce the passing of its much beloved member Clare Hollingworth at age 105.

"Clare had a remarkable career as a foreign correspondent, beginning with the scoop of the century when she reported the start of World War II."

In 1939, just three days into her first journalist job Mrs Hollingworth borrowed a diplomat's car and drove into German-held territory where she saw tanks, artillery and armoured cars.

When the Nazi's launched their invasion of Poland in September, she notified her newspaper and reported on her major coup.

The Daily Telegraph headline read - "1,000 tanks massed on Polish border. Ten divisions reported ready for swift strike", although she received no byline.

Her Telegraph reports came after she had headed up a charity in Europe credited with saving thousands of refugees from the Nazis' clutches.

She would go on to report from conflict zones in Palestine and Vietnam, the Chinese cultural revolution and the Algerian civil war, and was credited with the first and last interviews with the Shah of Iran.

In an interview with the Telegraph in 2011, she said she always "enjoyed" being involved in war.

"When I was very small, in World War One, I used to hear people talk about the battles, and I did become extremely interested in warfare," she said. "I'm not brave, I just enjoy it."

Hollingworth married twice - first to writer Vandeleur Robinson, the second time to Times journalist Geoffrey Hoare, who gave her a stepdaughter - though she dismissed the thought of having children of her own, instead wanting to devote her time to work.

She was posted to China in 1973, and spent the rest of her career in Asia.