British man, part of IS terror cell, sanctioned by US

The US State Department has imposed sanctions on a British man who was revealed by ITV News to be part of an execution gang known as ‘The Beatles’.

American officials confirmed that Alexanda Kotey, 33, from west London is one of four members of the Islamic State killing cell which operated in Syria.

Describing him as a “specifically designated global terrorist”, diplomats in Washington confirmed an ITV News report last February, which revealed that alongside the executioner known as ‘Jihadi John’, Kotey had been part of a gang responsible for the slaughter of western captives.

A statement published this evening reveals that US authorities believe the group “beheaded around two dozen hostages, including American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff”.

Kotey is also suspected of recruiting several British people to join IS and is accused of carrying out “exceptionally cruel torture methods” including electric shock and waterboarding.

His team of British executioners was led by Mohammed Emwazi – known as Jihadi John - and was also responsible for the killing of British captives David Haines and Alan Henning.