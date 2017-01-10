Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof sentenced to death

Dylann Roof did not ask jurors to spare his life. Credit: AP

Charleston church killer Dylann Roof has been sentenced to the death penalty. The 22-year-old, who murdered nine black church members in South Carolina in June 2015, had not asked jurors to spare his life. Shortly before they retired to consider his sentence, he showed no remorse, telling them: "I still feel like I had to do it". He also said the prosecution and anyone else who hated him was "misled". "They don't know what real hatred looks like," he added.

Roof representing himself in court. Credit: Art Lien/NBC News

Roof's victims had invited him to join their bible study group at Emanuel AME Church, the South's oldest black church, before he opened fire. Prosecutors said he walked around the room methodically "executing one after the other". He killed nine people, including Rev Clementa Pinckney, 41, and Rev Daniel Simmons, 74. The other victims were Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Depayne Middleton-Doctor, 49; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Myra Thompson, 59; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; and Tywanza Sanders, 26. Three more people were wounded in the attack but survived.

A memorial service to the victims. Credit: AP