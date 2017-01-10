Driver moves ambulance for 'being in his way' as patient is being treated

An impatient driver moved an ambulance which was blocking a parking space while paramedics were in the back treating a patient.

The motorist released the handbrake of the ambulance before driving his car into the empty space, police said.

The patient suffered distress and discomfort and there could have been "serious consequences", said police.

The incident took place in Pelican Lane, Newbury, on 29 December at 2.10pm.

Details were released by the police on Tuesday as they tried to track down the offender.

He is described as white, aged about 50 and is about 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build. He was driving a red Mini Cooper with a registration plate starting RJ60.