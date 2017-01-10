- ITV Report
Gale-force winds of 75mph and snow to hit parts of Britain
Gusts of up to 75mph and blizzard-like conditions are set to hit parts of the UK on Wednesday.
Yellow weather warnings for wind and snow for north of England and Scotland have been issued by the Met Office.
And drivers are warned that there could be dangerous conditions on the roads with several centimetres of snow set to settle on higher ground with dusting elsewhere.
Forecaster Craig Snell said the snowfall could lead to "dangerous conditions on the roads" and the strong winds could force bridge closures and cause lorry buffeting.
He said the winds would drop off during the afternoon but pick up again by Wednesday evening, leading to a combination of wind and snow.
The mix could bring "blizzard-like conditions across parts of Scotland" leading to "some very tricky driving conditions".
There is also a chance of thunder and lightning, which could disrupt the power supply and bring so-called "thundersnow".
It will be "a very unsettled and cold day across the northern half of the country," Mr Snell warned.
By Thursday, arctic conditions will spread further south with snow and hazardous weather warnings in place in Wales, London and the South East, the Midlands, Northern Ireland and the South West.
Around 2cm of snow is possible in low-lying areas, while 10cm could fall on high ground.
Mr Snell said the next few days would be "distinctly colder", with bitter weather across all parts of the country by Thursday.
He added that Friday would remain "windy and cold" with the potential of large waves and coastal flooding in the eastern side of the country.
Rod Dennis, of the RAC, said drivers should be prepared for "tricky driving conditions and significantly extended journey times".
He urged motorists to plan trips careful and rearrange non-essential journeys in parts of the country affected by bad weather, as well as checking tyre tread and pressure, windscreen wipers and screenwash levels.