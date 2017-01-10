How can you cut down food waste?

A file photo of a well-stocked fridge. Credit: PA

A new report has found consumers are throwing away £13 billion of edible food from homes every year. Research by recycling expert body Wrap shows the amount of edible food waste is also increasing - up from seven million tonnes thrown away in 2012 to 7.3 million tonnes last year. But how can you prevent food waste? Wrap advise the following:

Fridge and freezer

1) Understand the difference between 'best before' and 'use by' dates. 2) Move recently purchased items to the freezer if you don't think you'll be able to eat or cook them soon. 3) Dairy products are often forgotten at the back of the fridge. 4) After shopping, move as much to the freezer. 5) Divide large packets of chicken pieces or fish using freezer bags and wrap in individual portions.

Store cupboard

Try and keep your store well-stocked with a variety of canned and dried goods including rice, pastas and sauces. You are then able to make another meal from leftovers.

Correct portion sizes

Get your portion sizes right. We often buy more bread or cook more rice, potatoes and pasta than we need.

Leftovers

Being crafty with your food can cut down waste. Even the last amount of wine or beer can be put into ice cube trays and put into stews and casseroles when cooking.

Plan your meals