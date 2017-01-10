Is Jeremy Corbyn more worried about UK or foreign workers?

If Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t take care his shift in immigration policy will take him to an even worse place than he was in already.

Those Labour liberals who think, as he used to, that free movement of people for work within the EU is a thoroughly good thing are already accusing him of cowardice, with his statement that he is not “wedded to free movement as a point of principle”.

But his conspicuous concerns about free movement do not appear to be about the job and wage prospects of white working class voters – or those who are now turning away from a Labour Party they think is deaf to their anxieties and have been moving towards UKIP.

What really fires up Corbyn, as is clear both from the published extracts of a speech to be made later today and his interview for the Today Prog, is what he sees as the terrible exploitation of East European workers, shipped over here to work for undercutting wage rates on zero hours contracts.