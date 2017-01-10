Jeremy Corbyn backs EU trade deal in Brexit settlement

Britain will have to strike a balance between preserving access to the single market and the free movement of people, if the EU insists on it, according to Jeremy Corbyn.

The Labour leader, who is expected to say the UK could be "better off" outside the EU in a speech later today, said that economically Britain will have to be able to trade with Europe.

Corbyn also criticised employers in the UK who were "under-cutting" working conditions by employing cheap migrant labour.

The Islington North MP told Good Morning Britain if employers played fair then the numbers coming to Britain to Europe would likely decrease.

But asked if he would accept continued free movement as the price of access to the single market, the Labour leader said: "If the EU, as is, says access to the single market requires the continuation of free movement, then there's a choice to be made."