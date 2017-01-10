Milder air gradually giving way

A big improvement on yesterday - with drier, brighter conditions for many. Temperatures will be miles above where you'd expect for the time of year too.

After a chilly start with clear skies and early sunshine, especially in the east, cloud will filter in from the west bringing some patchy rain to western counties, mostly through Cumbria and Lancashire. Elsewhere, it'll be a drier day.

Tonight the winds will whip up across northern Britain with gales through Scotland. Here as temperatures fall, turning frosty across sheltered mainland spots with blustery downpours turning increasingly to sleet and snow into the early hours.

Southern counties will get away with a calmer. milder night.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast