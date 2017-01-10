- ITV Report
Mum defends billing friend £325 for three-year-old daughter's shoes damaged during playdate
A mum has defended sending a £325 bill to a fellow parent after her three-year-old daughter's designer shoes were damaged during a playdate.
Sarah Louise Bryan's daughter Isabella returned home from a playdate with her designer Italian boots covered in scruffs and pen marks.
Ms Bryan, whose daughter has 60 pairs of shoes, then forwarded her friend a bill for £325 for the damage, Good Morning Britain heard.
The mum described the shoes as "really, really nice" designer Italian boots, but admitted she had received a torrent of abuse since details of the invoice emerged.
Ms Bryan said the mother should have supervised her daughter, and allowed her to change into her "spare" shoes which she had brought with her.
Ms Bryan, who was reduced to tears by presenter Piers Morgan's description of her parenting as "preposterous", said she didn't regret sending the invoice.
"I don't regret it. I regret her not changing her shoes and everything that's happened. It's ridiculous. It's so unfair," she said.
She added that she had received a stream of online abuse over the story, but insisted she was a good parent.
"I'm a completely good parent. She [her daughter] gets everything, not in a spoilt way, but everything she needs," she said.
A number of people on social media asked why parents would buy their children shoes worth £325.
Ms Bryan's decision was branded "ridiculous" by one Twitter user, while another asked what she was doing paying hundreds of pounds for shoes.