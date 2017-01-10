Mum defends billing friend £325 for three-year-old daughter's shoes damaged during playdate

A mum has defended sending a £325 bill to a fellow parent after her three-year-old daughter's designer shoes were damaged during a playdate.

Sarah Louise Bryan's daughter Isabella returned home from a playdate with her designer Italian boots covered in scruffs and pen marks.

Ms Bryan, whose daughter has 60 pairs of shoes, then forwarded her friend a bill for £325 for the damage, Good Morning Britain heard.

The mum described the shoes as "really, really nice" designer Italian boots, but admitted she had received a torrent of abuse since details of the invoice emerged.

Ms Bryan said the mother should have supervised her daughter, and allowed her to change into her "spare" shoes which she had brought with her.