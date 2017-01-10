Rebecca Ferguson won't sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Singer Rebecca Ferguson says she won't be performing at Donald Trump's inauguration.

The X-Factor runner up, from Liverpool, tweeted last week to say she'd been approached to appear at the event.

However, she said she'd only perform if she could sing the protest song Strange Fruit.

The song describes the lynching of African Americans early last century.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States in Washington DC an January 20.

She said in a statement: "There are many grey areas about the offer for me to perform that I'm unable to share right now, but I will not be singing.

"Due to circumstances beyond my control concerning the offer to perform at the Inauguration Concert, I was thrown into the middle of a political arena last week.