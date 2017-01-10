- ITV Report
Rebecca Ferguson won't sing at Donald Trump's inauguration
Singer Rebecca Ferguson says she won't be performing at Donald Trump's inauguration.
The X-Factor runner up, from Liverpool, tweeted last week to say she'd been approached to appear at the event.
However, she said she'd only perform if she could sing the protest song Strange Fruit.
The song describes the lynching of African Americans early last century.
Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States in Washington DC an January 20.
She said in a statement: "There are many grey areas about the offer for me to perform that I'm unable to share right now, but I will not be singing.
"Due to circumstances beyond my control concerning the offer to perform at the Inauguration Concert, I was thrown into the middle of a political arena last week.
"I wasn't comfortable with the song choice made on my behalf, and although I'm very blessed to have a gift that gives me amazing opportunities, as a mother and an artist, I had to defend my stance.
"That is why I made the decision to sing Strange Fruit when I was invited.
"I requested to sing Strange Fruit as I felt it was the only song that would not compromise my artistic integrity and also as somebody who has a lot of love for all people, but has a special empathy as well for African American people and the #blacklivesmatter movement, I wanted to create a moment of pause for people to reflect."
Strange Fruit was originally recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939 but was based on a poem by Abel Meeropol.
America's Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho will sing the US national anthem at next Friday's inauguration.