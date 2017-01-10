- ITV Report
-
Remarkable footage captures polar bears hunting for food
Astonishing footage of two polar bears hunting for food has been released as a US agency warns of the immediate threat posed by climate change.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the recording, taken from a camera attached around the neck of a female polar bear, was filmed in the southern Beaufort Sea in western Canada's Arctic Islands last December.
They said the camera was intended to capture their daily activities and help researchers better understand how polar bears respond to declining levels in sea ice.
In their report, the Conservation Management Plan, they list polar bears as "threatened" and said the animal remains "at risk of becoming endangered in the foreseeable future".
They added the numbers of polar bears globally remain relatively stable, but added climate change, contamination of the Arctic environment and human development in their natural habit threatens their existence.
They said: "This listing is based on the best available science, which shows that loss of sea ice threatens and will likely continue to threaten polar bear habitat.
"Any significant changes in the abundance, distribution, or existence of sea ice will have effects on the number and behaviour of these animals and their prey.
"This loss of habitat puts polar bears at risk of becoming endangered in the foreseeable future, the standard established by the ESA for designating a threatened species."