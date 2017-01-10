Remarkable footage captures polar bears hunting for food

Astonishing footage of two polar bears hunting for food has been released as a US agency warns of the immediate threat posed by climate change.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the recording, taken from a camera attached around the neck of a female polar bear, was filmed in the southern Beaufort Sea in western Canada's Arctic Islands last December.

They said the camera was intended to capture their daily activities and help researchers better understand how polar bears respond to declining levels in sea ice.