Saline bags 'tampered with' at Cumbrian hospital

Saline bags were "tampered with" at a Cumbrian hospital, the North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust said.

Police are investigating the incident at the Cumberland Infirmary.

North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust said security measures had been increased across Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle after a small number of saline bags which appeared to have been tampered with were discovered by a member of staff on Wednesday January 4.

A spokesman said there were no indications that any patients had been adversely affected.

Dr Rod Harpin, medical director at North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust, said: "I can confirm that the trust contacted the police on Wednesday 4 January regarding a small number of saline bags at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle which appear to have been tampered with.

"We immediately implemented our serious incident procedures and there is no indication that any patients have been adversely affected but we continue to monitor this closely.

"Patient safety is our absolute priority and we will continue to work closely with the police."

Saline is a solution of sodium chloride in water and is used for a variety of medical reasons including flushing wounds and intravenous infusions.