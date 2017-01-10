- ITV Report
Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford defends leadership over drug use questions
Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford has insisted the team is "absolutely clear" on standards over drug use as it faces an investigation by the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs).
Team Sky and British Cycling, the national governing body, have been under scrutiny over the use of TUEs and a mystery package delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Dauphine race.
Last month, Sir Dave told a parliamentary committee he had been told by former Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman that the package, delivered by a British Cycling coach, had been the legal flu remedy Fluimucil.
Speaking to ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott, Brailsford insisted under his leadership Team Sky runs a "clean team" despite not being able to verify what was in the package.
And he said he had not considered resigning over the matter, insisting that he is focused on the season ahead.
"I'm focused totally on the season coming ahead," he said. "I'm confident in the team, confident in our ability and confident in what we do and looking forward to a bright future."
Sir Dave accused the chairman of UKAD of double standards on Tuesday for describing the evidence he gave to MPs as "disappointing" and "extraordinary".
"I think the only extraordinary thing in all of this is that the chair of UKAD decides to comment when we have all been asked to be confidential and respect the process," he told ITV News.
Brailsford has written a letter of complaint to UKAD but said it was "business as usual" for the team.
Britain's triple Tour de France champion Chris Froome spoke about the controversy last week, revealing he was offered the chance to use a banned steroid under a medical exemption, but refused.
Brailsford said Froome was "in a difficult situation" when quizzed about the controversy and Team Sky's leadership.
Asked about whether their relationship has been affected, he said: "Our plans and our future and looking towards this year's tour is as solid as ever."
Sir Bradley and Sir Dave have strenuously denied any wrongdoing, insisting each time the TUEs were medically necessary to deal with a pollen allergy that aggravates Wiggins' long-standing asthma condition.