Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford defends leadership over drug use questions

Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford has insisted the team is "absolutely clear" on standards over drug use as it faces an investigation by the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs).

Team Sky and British Cycling, the national governing body, have been under scrutiny over the use of TUEs and a mystery package delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Dauphine race.

Last month, Sir Dave told a parliamentary committee he had been told by former Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman that the package, delivered by a British Cycling coach, had been the legal flu remedy Fluimucil.

Speaking to ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott, Brailsford insisted under his leadership Team Sky runs a "clean team" despite not being able to verify what was in the package.

And he said he had not considered resigning over the matter, insisting that he is focused on the season ahead.

"I'm focused totally on the season coming ahead," he said. "I'm confident in the team, confident in our ability and confident in what we do and looking forward to a bright future."