Temperatures slowly sliding

After a milder couple of days it's all change. Winds whipping up across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland tonight. Gales through Scotland with damaging gusts and blustery downpours turning increasingly to sleet and snow into tomorrow. Windy and increasingly wintry for the rest of us tomorrow - with the focus on northern counties. Gales through the morning and blustery downpours turning to sleet and snow over high ground of northern England. Staying drier elsewhere. The temperatures will fall through the day and it'll begin to feel colder - more so in the winds.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast