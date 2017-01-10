- ITV Report
-
Tom Hiddlestone apologises for Golden Globes 'white saviour' speech
Tom Hiddlestone has apologised for his so-called "white saviour" speech at the Golden Globes.
The Night Manager star, who won best actor in a mini series, shared a story of his humanitarian work in South Sudan as he accepted his award.
He told the star-studded audience the group of Medecins Sans Frontieres medics he met had been "binge-watching the Night Manager" during heavy shelling.
"The idea that I could, or that we could provide, some relief and entertainment for people... who are fixing the world in the places where it was broken made me immensely proud," he said.
But the "self indulgent" speech sparked a backlash on Twitter with many users accusing the actor of having a "white saviour complex".
Hours later Hiddlestone posted an apology on his Facebook page saying his "nerves got the better of me".
"I just wanted to say...I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed.
"In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong.
"Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery of the men and women who work so tirelessly for Unicef UK, Medecins Sans Frontieres, and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult of conditions.
"I apologise that my nerves got the better of me."