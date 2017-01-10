Tom Hiddlestone apologises for Golden Globes 'white saviour' speech

Tom Hiddlestone has apologised for his so-called "white saviour" speech at the Golden Globes.

The Night Manager star, who won best actor in a mini series, shared a story of his humanitarian work in South Sudan as he accepted his award.

He told the star-studded audience the group of Medecins Sans Frontieres medics he met had been "binge-watching the Night Manager" during heavy shelling.

"The idea that I could, or that we could provide, some relief and entertainment for people... who are fixing the world in the places where it was broken made me immensely proud," he said.

But the "self indulgent" speech sparked a backlash on Twitter with many users accusing the actor of having a "white saviour complex".